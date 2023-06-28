TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Aquarium’s newest gallery, MORPH’D, officially opens this week.

News Channel 8 got a sneak peek of MORPH’D, which features 18 species from around the world with unique physical adaptations to help them survive, including the Axolotl, Paddlefish, Bird Poop Frog and a four-eyed fish.

The exhibit introduces a diversity of animals that are perfectly evolved to survive. Featuring unique creatures, interactive exhibits, and multimedia experiences.

The opening of the MORPH’D gallery marks completion of the first of three phases in The Florida Aquarium’s $40 million expansion plan.

MORPH’D is located in the Aquarium’s new 3,700-square foot special exhibit hall.

Other species will also include epaulette sharks, archerfish, electric eel and more.

MORPH’D opens to the public July 1.