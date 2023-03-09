TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — English goth-rock band The Cure is bringing their “The Songs of a Lost World” tour to Tampa.

The band will perform at Amalie Arena on June 29 at 7 p.m., according to a release from the arena. Scottish indie band The Twilight Sad was announced as the opening act.

The Cure is best known for their melodic pop-rock hits like “Friday, I’m in Love” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Tickets will be available on March 17 through Ticketmaster, but fans will get a chance to score tickets before the public through the site’s Verified Fan Sale on March 15. Registration for the presale closes on March 13 at 10 a.m.

According to the release, there will be no Ticketmaster Platinum or dynamically-priced tickets at the band’s request. Ticket prices are priced at $21.25, $46.25, $71.25, $96.25, $121.25 and $146.25, not including fees.

You can view more event information and register for the Verified Fan Sale here: The Cure at Amalie Arena.