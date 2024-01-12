TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Snow Prada’s dancers are devastated after a trailer full of their costumes and props was stolen after their recital.

“Oh, it’s insane. It’s insane,” Prada exclaimed. “Who could have done something like that?”

Prada said after her dancers from The Dance Haus finished their Nutcracker recital in December, they packed the costumes and props into their new, bright blue trailer parked at a business park in Town ‘N Country.

“They’re very, very valuable,” Prada said of the costumes. “And sentimental to us.”

Security video reveals that the morning of Jan. 5, someone drove up in a van and stole the trailer. Prada said the thief cut the locks.

“The costumes are irreplaceable,” Prada said.

Prada said there was at least $10,000 worth of goods inside the trailer, including a Nutcracker head she estimated at $1,000.

“What are we going to do?” Prada asked. “It’s just really bad.”

The Dance Haus said it is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the trailer. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives are working the case.

If you’d like to help out The Dance Haus, you can donate directly to the studio here.