TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — British pop band The 1975 will take the stage at Amalie Arena in Tampa this fall.

The band’s arena tour, titled ‘Still At Their Very Best’ will stop in Tampa on Oct. 18, Amalie Arena announced Tuesday.

“Between the impressive staging, high concept performance art and surprise appearances from friends, the tour has been lauded as a band truly in their prime,” the release stated.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale on June 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on June 23 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $99, not including Ticketmaster’s service fees.