TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tradition for one Tampa restaurant has been helping feed families on Thanksgiving Day. Since 1987, Donatello has offered the holiday meal to benefit kids in our community.

Hundreds of families were welcomed to Donatello by these superheroes.

“We have six children, one foster child,” Katie Winter said.

Katie and Josiah Winter brought their family for a special turkey dinner with all the trimmings served with pasta.

“There’s a huge community and we don’t always get to see that a lot of times, were kind of in our own homes going through our own struggles and it’s nice to have someone in the community that is supporting us and going through the same thing as us,” Josiah Winter said.

Their son, Elijah, said the best part was “spending time with my family.”

For Donatello owner, Gino Tiozzo, this is what it’s all about.

“It’s a tradition that was started by my father, Guido Tiozzo 38 years ago,” Tiozzo said.

It’s a tradition that takes the entire community to put on year after year.

“I thank my staff and the community that supports us all year to be able to make this happen,” Tiozzo said.

Each child went home with a gift. Our own Bucified Bert was also there to lend a hand.

“What I like about it — it’s affecting the next generation,” he said.

