TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the two Hillsborough County deputies rammed by a driver in an “intentional” attack earlier this month is speaking out for the first time.

Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos were seriously injured when Ralph Bouzy, 28, drove his vehicle into Brito and Santos while they responded to a mental health crisis call in Brandon on Nov. 9.

“All things considered, I’m thankful that I’m alive,” Brito said in a video recorded from his hospital room. “That I have my wife, and I’m still here to take care of my three daughters that I have waiting for me.”

Brito suffered a severe leg injury and underwent multiple surgeries. Santos has since been discharged from Tampa General Hospital and is recovering at home.

“I’m thankful for my immediate family. I’m thankful for, obviously, my Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office family,” Santos said. “I’m beyond grateful for the community as well. I’m just grateful that I’m here today.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he was happy for the deputies’ recovery in the weeks since the incident.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been truly amazing, and I am constantly in awe of their resilience,” Chronister said.