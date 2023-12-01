TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa General Hospital is teaming up with organizations across Hillsborough County to offer expecting moms more support through their pregnancies, especially for those in underserved communities.

The months leading up to delivery are critical and the reality is that so many mothers in underserved communities may not have access to the care they need. When those underlying issues go undetected, it could lead to a devastating outcome.

However, a new partnership is hoping to change that.

It’s a mission to protect mothers before and after pregnancy.

Tampa General Hospital and Healthy Start Initiative of Hillsborough County are on a mission to tackle an alarming trend nationwide.

The American Medical Association recently reported that the number of maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled over the course of two decades, and the numbers are even higher for minorities.

“One of the worst outcomes you can have is to have a mom not make it,” said Dr. Judette Louis, chief of TGH Women’s Institute and James M. Ingram Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “My heart breaks for the patient and their family. We know that were are some things we can do to make things better, but it really starts before labor and delivery.”

Louis said caring for women with minimal access to care is a priority and a new $3 million grant will help meet the need even more.

The Tampa General Hospital Women’s Institute and Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County will work with several partners in the community, including the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, REACHUP, Inc., Grace Community Medical Center and BEST Academy.