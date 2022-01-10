TGH first in Hillsborough Co. to receive Evusheld COVID-19 antibody treatment

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company’s Evusheld medication. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, U.S. health officials authorized the new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. (AstraZeneca via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital has received and is the first health care facility in Hillsborough County to begin administering EVUSHELD to specific immunocompromised patients.

Evusheld can be used by people ages 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised including cancer, transplant recipients, patients with primary immunodeficiencies who may not get adequate immune responses from a Covid vaccine.

The therapy is also an option for people who have histories of severe adverse reactions to a Covid vaccine or its components.

Currently, only a limited supply of the treatment is available.

Gov. DeSantis recently spoke about the treatment last month stating the Evusheld treatment was potentially better for people who may not be able to vaccinated or had other health concerns, where the vaccine was not recommended and where other treatments were needed instead.

“Initially, we have a very limited allocation, it’s about 3,100 doses,” DeSantis said. “This initial allocation is going to go to hospitals and clinics that are already administering monoclonal antibody treatment to patients, including right here in Ocala. And the way we tried to allocate it was to say ‘can we get it within a two-hour drive of everyone in Florida.’”

The treatment is not for post-exposure COVID treatment.