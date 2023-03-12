A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Texas man has died after he crashed into a car head-on early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, occurred around 5:20 a.m. when the 35-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, was traveling east on State Route 60, west of Sam Hicks Road.

Police reported that he was in the westbound lanes for an “unknown reason,” which led him to collide head-on with a 31-year-old Haines City man head-on.

FHP reported that the Haines City man was in the westbound lanes when the crash happened.

After the collision, the Texas mans car came to a final rest in the eastbound lanes of SR-60 while the Haines City man came to a rest in the westbound lanes.

At this time, there is no information on if the Haines City man sustained any injuries.

The Texas man was pronounced dead at the scene.