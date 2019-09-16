Testimony continues in trial of Granville Ritchie, accused child rapist, killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The murder trial for Granville Ritchie, a man accused of raping and killing 9-year-old Felecia Williams in 2014, will resume on Monday.

On Friday, Felecia Dermerson, the victim’s mother was the first witness called to the stand.

There, she talked about her daughter, who went by the nickname “Sugar Plum.”

Dermerson recently told 8 On Your Side the trial had been a long time coming.

On Friday, prosecutors described what happened on the day her daughter was killed. They told jurors that Williams went with her godmother and Ritchie to an apartment, where he attacked, raped and strangled the little girl to death.

The state showed photographs of the crime scene near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the spot where Williams’ body was found in 2014.

Felecia Williams was one of six girls.

“She was a very beautiful little girl. She loved people. She loved life. She loved animals. And she most definitely loved her family,” her mother said on the stand Friday.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

LATEST STORIES: