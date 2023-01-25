TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clean Fuels Alliance America is hosting its conference in Tampa for the first time ever. Nearly 800 participants are expected to attend the week-long event.

Folks from across the Tampa Bay area will have the opportunity to test drive clean fuel vehicles. The diesel fuel used in the heavy-duty vehicles is made from soybean oil, which according to Donnell Rehagen, is a more environmentally friendly option than regular diesel.

Rehagen said the week-long event is a business meeting for an industry powered by heavy-duty, renewable fuels for land, sea, and sky.

The clean fuels industry has set a goal of producing six billion gallons of sustainable fuels each year by 2030.

Some of the Biodiesel trucks have already hit the streets in Tampa. Utility company Florida Power and Light company uses the fuel mix in their fleet of 1,500 trucks.