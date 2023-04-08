TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a year after Teneisha Griffith disappeared and was subsequently found dead, her family and friends are as determined as ever to get answers to the most basic questions of her case.

“It’s still a fairly open wound that I don’t see closing anytime soon,” said Darcelle Navarro, Teneish’s older sister.

Friends, family and even strangers gathered for five hours at Rowlett Park in Tampa on Saturday, handing out water, snacks, flyers and magnets with Teneisha’s face on them and the number to call with any tips or information.

“For me, it’s been very torturing,” Navarro said. “It’s been overwhelming, and it just still doesn’t feel like reality. I’m still really coming to grips with it.”

There haven’t been any leads in the case, and the family said Teneisha’s autopsy and the medical examiner’s report was inconclusive.

A week after Teneisha went missing, her body was found on the side of a road near the Pasco-Hernando county line, more than 50 miles from her South Tampa home.

“The answers are out there, somebody knows something,” Navarro said. “And we’re just asking that if you know something, say something.”

Teneisha Griffith’s family released balloons and handed out flyers to get the word out. (WFLA)

Navarro and her family believe it’s just a matter of time before Teneisha’s murder is solved. Releasing balloons, spreading the word on social media and handing out flyers are all to bring more attention to the case.

“Everyone is trying to deal with it in their own way,” said Tamika Thomas, a friend of Teneisha. “But as you know, you going to go through a season of grieving.”

There haven’t been any arrests nor any publicly identified suspects in the case. The family says there’s a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information regarding what happened to Teneisha between March 19-24, 2022, you can call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or online.