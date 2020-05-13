Temple Terrace police searching for gunman in drive-by that injured child

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace police need your help locating a vehicle believed to be connected to two drive-by shootings.

According to police, both shootings occurred Tuesday night, the first taking place in the area of Grove Hill Road and Shirley Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m., on Boardwalk Trail Drive. Police say a child was struck by a bullet and was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Detectives are searching for a white in color, late model Jeep that may have been involved in both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at (813) 989-7110.