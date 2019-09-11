Temple Terrace police investigating fatal shooting, searching for man who may have information

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Temple Terrace Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the shooting occurred near Boardwalk Path Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered two victims had been shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers are seeking a Black man seen driving a Green Kia Soul who may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identification of the driver of the Kia is asked to call the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110

The investigation is ongoing.