Temple Terrace police investigate deadly shooting, search for persons of interest

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators continue to search for two men they believe may have information on a deadly shooting that happened in Temple Terrace Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Boardwalk at Morris Bridge apartments around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person dead. A second person was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said they are seeking to question Iver Rogers, II, 22, and Marcus King, 38.

Police believe one of these men is believed to be the driver of the Kia Soul that was spotted at the apartment complex around the time of the shooting.

These are two persons of interest in connection with yesterday’s homicide at the Boardwalk at Morris Bridge Apartments –… Posted by Temple Terrace Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Surveillance footage of the vehicle was released by the police department on Wednesday morning. They hope it brings in tips.

Residents said the shooting makes them uneasy.

“It’s concerning. It’s concerning that it’s home and you don’t really know what’s going on. It’s supposed to be a safe place, but out of touch and not knowing what’s going on can be pretty concerning,” said Juan Jimenez.

Jimenez said most of the residents at the apartment complex are college students. The University of South Florida is a couple of miles from the complex.

Resident Daysha Ellis told 8 On Your Side that some people at Boardwalk planned to protest Wednesday, claiming rent was too high and living conditions were unsafe.

A person who answered the phone at the complex had no comment about the double shooting.

Police have yet to release the names of the people who were shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Mr. Rogers or Mr. King is asked to call 813-989-7110.