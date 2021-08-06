Temple Terrace officials enact mask requirement, temperature checks at all city buildings

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and Tampa Bay, Temple Terrace officials have decided to implement mask requirements yet again in city buildings.

Effective immediately, individuals entering a city building are required to wear a mask and get their temperature checked.

“According to Hillsborough County, positive cases of COVID are up 35% in the past week. The city manager made the decision to safe guard the health and safety of our employees as well as the public who enters our buildings by reinstituting the mask requirement for all facilities,” said Temple Terrace city employee, Laurie Hayes.



Hayes says this mandate includes City Hall, Public Works, and the Family Recreation Complex.

“City facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly to further mitigate any spread of the virus. All are encouraged to wash hands frequently and avail themselves to hand sanitizer from dispensers placed throughout the buildings. Social distancing is encouraged. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of the virus are requested to stay home,” a Facebook post from the City of Temple Terrace said.

If you are in Temple Terrace, you may have already seen some messages posted on buildings about the new requirements. So what has the reaction to it been like?

“It seems overwhelmingly positive. There are some people who will buck against it but we are doing the best we can to keep people safe,” Hayes said.



Most people 8 On Your Side spoke with are on board with masking up once again.

“It does not matter to me, but I do care about the other people. If it’s going to save others, I am going to say yes why not,” says Khikmatilla Yumusob.