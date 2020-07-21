Temple Terrace officers cleared in killing woman seen attempting to stab officer

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace police officers who killed a knife-wielding woman in May will not face criminal charges.

State Attorney Andrew Warren said the officers’ actions were justified in killing Hiba Momtaz Al-Azhari after she charged at them with a large kitchen knife.

“The woman’s note calling for ‘jihad’ makes it clear she intended to kill a police officer, and she tried to carry that out—leaving these officers with no choice,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. “This went from a calm conversation to a life-threatening attack in just a split second. The officer said he even felt the knife slide across his vest. It reinforces everything we know about how dangerous law enforcement work can be, and we applaud the officer for trying to back away until he had no choice but to use deadly force to stop this attack.”

Investigators believe the unprovoked attack was a revenge plot because her brother was arrested by the FBI on terrorism charges following an attempt to carry out an attack on behalf of ISIS.

