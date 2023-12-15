TAMPA (WFLA) — A teacher at Greco Middle School was arrested for committing numerous sexual offenses against a juvenile and for possession of child porn, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old James Goff on Friday for acts that took place between May and Nov. of 2023.

While executing a search warrant, detectives said they found “numerous images and videos of child pornography.”

“Not only did this man take advantage of a vulnerable juvenile, he shattered the trust our community put in him. It’s a betrayal that cuts deep, especially from someone in a position who is meant to nurture and protect,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Rest assured, Goff will pay the full price for his actions, facing the consequences he has earned.”

Goff faces 28 counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child, eight counts of possession of child porn, six counts of lewd or lascivious battery, use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, transmission of material harmful to minor, and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Detectives said it is not believed any students were victimized and the crimes were not committed on school property.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.