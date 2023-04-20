TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old from Temple Terrace is going home with some extra change after buying a million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Dax Valenti, 48, of Temple Terrace, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. Valenti chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. As of this report, 23 of te 160 total million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed. The odds of winning the $25 million grand prize are 1-in-21,419,145.
Odds of Winnings and Prizes
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|23
|137
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|41
|259
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|320
|1,827
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|320
|1,818
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,287
|7,257
|$1,000
|1-in-1,000
|42,856
|7,229
|35,627
Valenti bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 8002 North 56th Street in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever prie offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.