TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old from Temple Terrace is going home with some extra change after buying a million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Dax Valenti, 48, of Temple Terrace, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. Valenti chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. As of this report, 23 of te 160 total million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed. The odds of winning the $25 million grand prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Odds of Winnings and Prizes

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 23 137 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 41 259 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 320 1,827 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 320 1,818 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,287 7,257 $1,000 1-in-1,000 42,856 7,229 35,627 (Florida Lottery)

Valenti bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 8002 North 56th Street in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever prie offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.