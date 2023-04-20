TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old from Temple Terrace is going home with some extra change after buying a million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Dax Valenti, 48, of Temple Terrace, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. Valenti chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. As of this report, 23 of te 160 total million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed. The odds of winning the $25 million grand prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Odds of Winnings and Prizes

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,73916023137
$50,0001-in-142,79430041259
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1473201,827
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1383201,818
$5,0001-in-5,0148,5441,2877,257
$1,0001-in-1,00042,8567,22935,627
(Florida Lottery)

 Valenti bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 8002 North 56th Street in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.      

The $50 game features the largest ever prie offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. 