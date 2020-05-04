Temple Terrace man shot roommate in head during deadly ‘combat simulation,’ prosecutors say

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Temple Terrace man is facing a manslaughter charge after prosecutors say he shot and killed his roommate during a “combat simulation” earlier this year.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 in a Temple Terrace home. State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Monday his office investigated with the Temple Terrace Police Department found enough evidence to charge 24-year-old Neil Gallagher with manslaughter. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the state attorney’s office, Gallagher and one of his roommates were staging a “combat simulation” in their home. The situation they were allegedly simulating was a confrontation between a person armed with a gun and a person armed with a knife.

Warren says the roommate was pretending to use an imaginary knife during the simulation but Gallagher was using an actual gun.

As they simulated the attack, Warren says Gallagher drew his handgun, aimed it at his roommate and fired. The roommate was hit in the face and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say Gallagher told them he believed the gun was empty during the role-playing scenario.

The state attorney’s office says while there is no evidence of malice or ill intent by Gallagher, that doesn’t mean a crime was not committed.

“In Florida, killing someone due to the reckless disregard for his or her safety constitutes manslaughter, even if it is unintentional. Gallagher pointed the gun at [his roommate] and pulled the trigger without knowing – and therefore, under the law, without caring – whether it was loaded. This act shows a reckless disregard for human life that constitutes manslaughter.”

Warren says the roommate’s death is a tragedy.

“It’s made even more tragic because it was completely preventable. When someone shows this kind of carelessness in handling a deadly weapon, they must be held accountable,” he said. “Our prosecutors will do all we can to deliver justice and make it clear that in Hillsborough County, you are responsible for your actions.”

Temple Terrace police are reminding all gun owners to practice responsibility.

“Anyone who owns a gun has a responsibility to make sure it is always handled properly. You should never point it at a person and never use it as a toy, even if you think it’s unloaded. These are fundamental steps for safe gun ownership. They weren’t followed, and because of that, a young man tragically lost his life,” Chief Ken Albano said in a statement.

If Gallagher is found guilty of manslaughter, he could face up to 30 years in prison.