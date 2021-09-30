Temple Terrace is home to new Amazon facility

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA)- Your holiday wish list may soon be stored inside the new Amazon facility in Temple Terrace.

The new Amazon warehouse is poised to open just in time for the holidays… and Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross is excited to see it happen.

“This is a real game changer for the city of Temple Terrace. Hundreds of jobs and some of these people will live in the city of Temple Terrace. This is a real benefit for the area,” said Ross.

The 465,000 square foot warehouse will be the latest of more than fifty Amazon facilities in Florida.

Amazon’s Robert Packett says the facility will use state-of-the-art robotics to get packages to you faster… but he says the company’s employees will also benefit.

“What is most significant is that you are looking at our newest generation of amazon robotics fullfilment that will create over a thousand jobs with industry leading pay of $15 dollars an hour or more and full-time benefits. And what’s really exciting is the announcement of the $1.2 billion dollar investment in our upscale program which pays 100% tuition for our associates after 90 days,” says Packett.

Packett says Amazon is bullish on the Tampa Bay area… and the new warehouse is proof they’re here to stay.

“If we can make a positive impact on the people that we work with, that’s special and we are looking forward to building those relationships.” Packett says.