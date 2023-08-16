TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla (WFLA) — Kuilani Hafoka Barreno is a Maui native who owns Aumakua Fitness in Temple Terrace.

When the gym owner saw photos and videos of wildfires back home, she was left speechless.

“Lives are gone, lives are lost in our land,” she said.

Kuilani’s family was impacted by the wildfires. She says some of her family members are sleeping in their cars while others stay at shelters. As of now, they don’t know what’s left of their home.

“Libraries, movie theaters, restaurants, even sidewalks are gone where we used to, you know, play games,” she shared.

Kuilani is a military veteran who hasn’t lived in Maui for several years, but she says her heart is forever connected to the island.

“I don’t even want to imagine the feeling that I’m going to have when I come off that plane and see nothing standing there.”

The gym owner has put up signs outside her gym saying, “Pray for Maui.” She hopes to offer her family and others affected some relief by collecting monetary donations at her gym.

It’s located at 8602 Temple Terrace Highway.