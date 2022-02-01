Temple Terrace fires city manager amid tampering investigation

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace Cty manager Charles Stephenson was unanimously fired Tuesday evening.

Mayor Ross has appointed Temple Terrace Police Chief Ken Albano as acting city manager. Chief Albano will act in an ex officio manner as the City Council works on finding an interim city manager. A meeting will be set up next week to decide on the interim city manager.

Stephenson walked away from a council meeting back in August after he was implicated by an anonymous tip about to choice of selecting an unlicensed contractor for a city project.

FDLE investigators say while the case is still open, Stephenson is not a target.

Temple Terrace Community Development Director Amir Anisi was placed on administrative leave from his city job after he was charged with taking a bribe and falsifying records tied to a $17,000 contract that converted recreation center racquetball courts into space to play pickleball.

It is unknown why Stephenson was fired at this time.

