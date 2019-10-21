Temple Terrace Fire Dept. donates retired fire truck to Bahamian fire station

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Temple Terrace and the Temple Terrace Fire Department are donating a retired fire engine to a Bahamian fire station that was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
The Temple Terrace Fire Chief Ian Kemp will be handing off the vehicle to representatives from the Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire and Rescue Thursday.
The Marsh Harbour crew will help oversee the transport of the fire engine to Abacos, Bahamas.
“We suffered major damages in Abaco with results to our fire department trucks, equipment and building – losing just about everything we had,” said Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Danny Sawyer. “We were extremely delighted to hear from Chief Kemp.”
The fire engine is expected to make it to the Bahamas on Oct. 28 or 29.
