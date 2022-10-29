DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station was arrested in south Florida.

According to a release from the City of Temple Terrace, U.S. Marshals helped track down Johayward D. Bradshaw, 23, who they said allegedly fired shots outside of 7-Star gas station on Oct. 24.

One person died at the scene, while the other was rushed to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday, that person was in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Bradshaw was arrested by the Davie Police Department and booked into the Broward County Jail on Friday. Jail records indicated he was charged with the following crimes:

First degree murder

Attempted first degree murder

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

Failure to appear (criminal mischief)

Failure to appear (petit theft)

Violation of probation (marijuana possession)

Violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance)

Violation of probation (carrying concealed firearm)

The Temple Terrace Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the agency at (813) 989-7110.