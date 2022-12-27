TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Temple Terrace City Council moved to draft a resolution aimed at preventing certain changes to Greco Middle School amid proposed changes from the Hillsborough County School District.

District leaders released three proposals earlier this month to change school boundaries in an effort to reduce overcrowding at some schools and increase enrollment at schools they feel are underutilized. Parents will have opportunities to weigh in during community meetings held on the week of Jan. 9, 2023, at various locations in the county. A list of the meetings can be found at this link.

Temple Terrace city leaders want the system to allow Greco Middle School to remain zoned for all city students, rule out any reduction in students, and allow the school to continue growing as an International Baccalaureate program.

“We’re just trying to come up with realistic and viable options that we think can help achieve their goals and ours at the same time,” Mayor Andy Ross said.

Ross said he understands the school district has difficult decisions to make in an effort to serve students and also cut costs. The proposed plans could eliminate millions of dollars for the district. Earlier this month, Superintendent Addison Davis called it the most aggressive plan ever presented to the school board.

Around 24,000 students would have to change schools in certain proposed scenarios. Temple Terrace’s drafted resolution will be voted on at a future meeting. It only serves as an official position of the city but has no effect on the possible changes to district rules.

“We wouldn’t like it if the school board tried to tell us what to do as a city, and we’re not trying to tell them what to do,” Mayor Ross added, saying that the council’s resolution is only aimed at stating a city position on the matter.

If approved, the changes would take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.