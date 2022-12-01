TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor is introducing residents to the newest member of the department: a certified therapy dog named Teeter.

Tampa police said Teeter will be used to comfort victims of crime as they process traumatic events. Teeter will also support first responders and department employees in high-stress roles.

“The mental and physical wellness of the community we serve is just as critical to our department as the wellness of our employees. Having Teeter trained and ready to serve as the holiday season gets underway is an added gift for us all,” Chief Mary O’Connor said in a press release.

“Our therapy dog will be readily available to first responders, crime victims, and other members of the community we encounter daily,” Chief O’Connor said. We hope Teeter will be another tool to break down barriers between law enforcement and the community while reducing any stigma associated with the common struggles of mental health.”