TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers spent their Sunday morning fleeing from law enforcement after they were allegedly caught stealing a vehicle in Hillsborough County, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of vehicle burglaries in progress at the Paffock Club Apartment complex.

According to deputies, an aviation unit spotted the suspects, two 17-year-old boys, driving off in a stolen vehicle, but when deputies tried to stop them, the boys sped off, striking an HCSO patrol vehicle. However, the deputy was not hurt.

The boys then fled on I-4 before stopping at Royal Palm Drive in Kissimmee and ran off, but authorities said deputies found the teens in a nearby residential area.

One suspect was said to be hiding in a shed while another was hiding under a blanket.

“Amidst the criminal and reckless actions of these two suspects, our deputies displayed unmatched professionalism and determination. Despite the deliberate strike on an HCSO deputy vehicle, our deputies’ commitment to the community’s safety while apprehending the suspects never faltered,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am immensely proud of and thankful for our law enforcement partners for their seamless collaboration as these suspects fled across multiple jurisdictions.”

The Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Osceola Sheriff’s Office worked with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in hunting down the suspects, according to a release.

Deputies said the teenagers committed at least six vehicle burglaries before they were caught.

In total, six vehicle burglaries were reported. The suspects’ charges include aggravated fleeing to elude, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.