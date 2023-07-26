BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were arrested for bringing what appeared to be a rifle to an elementary school in Brandon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m. Hillsborough County deputies said the principal at Schmidt Elementary School called 911 to report two males on campus, one armed with a gun.

Students and teachers, who were on campus for summer classes, were placed on lockdown.

Deputies located the two suspects, 18-year-old Kelvin Depree, and a 14-year-old who WFLA has chosen not to name, on the east side of the school building, near the school’s drop-off area. After ordering the suspects to drop the gun and lie on the ground, they were taken into custody.

The firearm was confirmed to be a BB gun with an optic.

“The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and this is my stark warning, guns on campus are no laughing matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take any reports of firearms seriously,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Those who make threats or bring guns onto school grounds will face swift and decisive action. We will not hesitate to make arrests to ensure a secure and nurturing learning environment for all.”

Both suspects face multiple charges including exhibition of a weapon on school property and trespassing on school property with a weapon.