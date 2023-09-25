TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenage boys led authorities on a high-speed chase along I-75 in Hillsborough County over the weekend, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a red SUV reported stolen out of Riverview was spotted driving along I-75 Sunday around 4:10 p.m.

When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued without stopping. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper ultimately performed a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV on the Selmon Expressway.

A 15-year-old boy, who WFLA has chosen not to identify due to his age, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, grand theft motor vehicle, and fleeing to elude high speed.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with grand theft motor vehicle.

“Unfortunately, there are people in our community who never learned, that if something is not theirs, don’t touch it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Lock your car, no matter how quickly you’re going to be inside your home. This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”