Kristopher Trenker, 19, one of the suspects in the vehicular homicide (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.

The department said the wreck happened on July 24 when Kristopher Trenker, 19, and a 17-year-old driver got into an illegal street race on Adamo Drive.

Police said the race reached speeds up to 120 mph.

The teens’ race came to a deadly end when another vehicle got in front of the 17-year-old’s SUV, causing the driver to swerve to avoid it. Police said the 17-year-old’s SUV hit a cement culvert, went airborne, and flipped several times.

According to the department, a 16-year-old passenger in the 17-year-old’s vehicle was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said a blood draw from the 17-year-old showed a blood alcohol level of .08.

Both Trenker and the 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday. The minor was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Trenker was charged with vehicular homicide, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.