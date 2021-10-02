Teenager charged with premeditated murder in Tampa apartment shooting

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a teenager Friday for a shooting that killed a man Tuesday night, according to a report.

Officers said at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times at River Oaks Apartments. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they learned from witnesses that the suspect was a 17-year-old boy. The report from the Tampa Police Department states that the victim tried to avoid his attacker, but the teenager allegedly found and shot him several times.

The teenager was taken to the Orient Road Jail on charges for premeditated murder in the first degree & minor in possession of a firearm.