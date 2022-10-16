TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 17-year-old girl shot during a fight at a south Tampa apartment complex on Friday is expected to make a full recovery, according to Tampa police.

The shooting happened at Arbor Flats Apartments on South Manhattan Avenue near Robinson High School at about 8:40 a.m., around the time class was starting for the day.

“There was an altercation between some juveniles, males and females, believed to be high school age here. During this altercation, a juvenile or young female was shot and taken to the hospital,” Jamel Lanee with the Tampa Police Department said on Friday.

On Sunday, police said the girl is expected to make a full recovery. Detectives are still interviewing the other teenagers to figure out what happened during the fight that led up to the shooting.

News Channel 8 spoke with a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting. Cecelia Finneran said she heard the arguing outside and then saw several teenagers running away.

Finneran also said she was familiar with the teens and that they’ve caused problems in the apartment complex before.

“They were jumping off the roof, into the pool and I said, ‘Hey, you guys can’t do that,’ and they were like, ‘who are you?’” Finneran said, adding that she had no idea the argument she heard on Friday would develop into a shooting.

Tampa police said they have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.