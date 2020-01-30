Teen who worked at Scores strip club first discovered at Orlando-area substance abuse clinic, records show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lawsuit filed against Scores Gentlemen’s Club accuses the venue of allowing a 17-year-old girl to perform on stage at the North Dale Mabry Highway venue and give one-on-one performances to patrons.

That suit names Roberto C. Torres, III, as the person who introduced the girl to the illicit industry.

State records show Torres and his father operated a clinic located in the tiny town of Celebration, near Walt Disney World.

It was at that substance abuse treatment facility, named Parent Support, LLC, where Torres and the girl met.

Tampa Police Department documents from the time of Torres’ arrest say he allowed the girl to stay at his home, then began to groom her.

“We have heard of this before, where traffickers will prey on that type of vulnerability and the young girl will think, finally she has someone who cares for her and will take care of her, and all along they’re grooming her to do this kind of thing,” said Dotti Groover-Skipper, founder of HeartDance Foundation, Inc.

8 On Your Side went to the building in Celebration and a worker said Parent Support, LLC, no longer exists. A search of online state records verifies that was well.

On Wednesday, 8 On Your Side reported on the lawsuit against Scores. The suit is against Scores, an adult entertainment store, and a manager at Scores.

“Mr. Torres obviously had ill intentions towards her knowing she was a minor and facility her entry into the adult entertainment business,” said the victim’s attorney, Michael Dolce.

Groover-Skipper thinks Torres is in the wrong.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the club’s fault. I think in this case it’s the trafficker who knowingly knew she was a minor, so I think majority of the blame should fall on the trafficker,” she said.

8 On Your Side went to several locations in Polk and Osceola Counties, hoping to track down Torres, but couldn’t find him.

