TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to a Tampa hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the area of 11th Street and East Seward Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Authorities said the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police did not immediately release the cause or any suspects in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.