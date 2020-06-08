Teen protester pepper-sprayed and arrested by Tampa police says she was ‘paralyzed with fear’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many protesters bring signs when they march and take part in demonstrations. During a protest in Tampa last week, 17-year-old Marli Church held an umbrella.

“I brought the umbrella as a protective shield in a way,” she explained. “It was there just to make sure if there was violence there would be a barrier between me and that violence.”

Church was one of three people arrested during that protest last Thursday. The Tampa Police Department sent traffic camera video of the protest to 8 On Your Side. They say the video shows Church thrust her umbrella at bicycle officers and try to hit them with it.

“Moments later, an officer took hold of my umbrella for no reason, making me feel like I was being assaulted,” Church said. “I was pinned to the ground with three to four cops on top of me. I couldn’t breathe. I was paralyzed with fear.”

8 On Your Side spoke to the teen, her mom and their attorney Michelle Lambo on Monday. The teen said the police department’s description of what happened is way out of context.

“Thrusting – do you think you did it in that type of motion?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked.

“No. I was running. It’s just the natural movement of my body whenever I’m holding an umbrella and running,” Church said.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told 8 On Your Side he combats the allegations by Church and indicated she was the problem.

“When you look at the entire incident from start to finish, she provoked it with these officers by trying to poke them with a pointy end of an umbrella,” Dugan said.

He said Church “weaponized” the umbrella.

“You don’t know what chain of events it could have created,” Dugan said about her actions. “Her act spurred police action, which then created them to start throwing objects at police. Then someone puts a fire extinguisher into the air, which created another level of panic. It’s just one chain of events, and that domino effect that creates a whole group of problems.”

The 17-year-old explained that she plans to keep at the protests.

“We’re looking for change. We’re looking for justice and, most importantly, we’re looking for the recognition of human rights,” the teen said.