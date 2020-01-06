Teen on bike hit, killed by SUV in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – An SUV struck and killed a teenager who was riding his bicycle in Brandon on Sunday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 16-year-old Terry Martin was crossing Parsons Avenue on his bike when he was hit by a 2000 Ford Explorer that was heading northbound.

Deputies said the driver was unable to avoid a crash and hit the left side of Martin’s bicycle. The teenager died at the scene.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation, according to deputies.

No charges have been filed.

