Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother’s suspected killer

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The sister of a 15-year-old shooting victim addressed the Hillsborough County School Board Wednesday, telling them she can no longer attend the same school as her brother’s “murderers.”

Ava Hulett’s brother, James ‘Bradley’ Hulett, was shot and killed at a friend’s home in Lithia in December. The shooting occurred Dec. 13 in the area of Dorman Road and Churchside Drive at the home of a Tampa police officer.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, four teens were in the house when James Hulett was shot. The teen was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police have not made any arrests in the case, as the investigation remains open.

All of the boys at the scene of the shooting attend the same school as Ava Hulett– Newsome High School.

She told the Hillsborough County School Board Wednesday that she can no longer walk the halls of the school.

“Some of the boys involved are still not making statements to the police and attend Newsome High School,” Ava Hulett told the school board. “I was forced to walk past them in the hallway, watching the kid who pulled the trigger make out with his girlfriend. Seeing their faces.”

She said seeing them gives her panic attacks and she had to leave school.

“My brother and family are victims, yet everyone is treating the people that brought the pain on us like they are the victims and they deserve support,” she said.

Now she wants something to change.

“I have to adjust my education because my only other choice was to attend school with murderers,” Ava Hulett said. “That’s not fair to me or anyone else that cares about Bradley.”

Hillsborough County School Board Attorney Jim Porter said the school will take appropriate action once charges are filed.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is continuing. Once it’s complete, they will forward their findings to State Attorney Andrew Warren, who will then make a determination one what, if any, charges to file.

