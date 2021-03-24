Teen killed, 2 people injured in crash on I-75 in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old from Seffner was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Riverview, troopers said.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Bloomingdale Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving at a high rate of speed and had failed to negotiate a curve before his vehicle overturned and collided with another car.

Both vehicles rolled down an embankment and into a tree line.

The teenager died at the scene. His passenger, an 19-year-old Brandon man was seriously injured, and so was the other driver, a 20-year-old from Riverview. Their current condition is unknown.

The incident was affecting traffic on the interstate, but the roadway is now clear.