Teen intentionally hit person with car in Tampa, leaving him in critical condition, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a person in Tampa, leaving them in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 15th Street North and 151st Avenue East, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen and the victim had been arguing inside a car. Witnesses said the victim got out of the car and started walking on 151st Avenue. The teen started revving the car engine and driving toward the victim. Then he hit him.

Deputies said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

“This young suspect used his vehicle as a weapon,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The lives of many changed dramatically, and in just a few seconds, as a result of his unjustifiable actions. The suspect will be held accountable for the damages he caused to the lives of others.”

The teen was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.