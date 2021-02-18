Teen found dead outside duplex in Tampa; death investigated as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said a person believed to be a teenager was found dead outside a duplex in the University area of Tampa Wednesday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating another matter when they were alerted to a person lying outside a duplex near the intersection of E. 124th Avenue and N. 9th Street.

Deputies said the victim, a Black male, had upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still working to identify the victim and are interviewing people nearby to determine what happened.

“It’s always tragic when a young life is taken too soon, especially due to a senseless act of violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of this incident with information that could help solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

Further information was not immediately available.