TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dover man died late Friday night after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at around 8:59 p.m., a 17-year-old girl from Lakeland was driving her car east on SR-60 when she hit a 25-year-old man riding an “electrically assisted bicycle.”

According to the FHP, the man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit.

He was killed at the scene, troopers said. The teenager was not injured.