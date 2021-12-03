Teen charged with 1st-degree murder for shooting, killing child near Tampa community center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said an arrest has been made after a child was shot and killed near the Lee Davis Community Center in Tampa on Nov 23.

Ja’Marion Strange, 16, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder Friday for his alleged role in the death of a 13 year old boy who died from multiple gunshot wounds two days after the shooting.

At the time of his arrest, police say Strange was already in custody for three felony charges — two aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges and a shooting at/within or into a building charge — for a Nov. 8 shooting where he opened fire on the victim’s home while family members were inside.

Although Strange was charged in the victim’s death, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-837-TIPS.

According to previous reports from 8 On Your Side, City Councilman Orlando Gudes and State Representative for House District 61, Dianne Hart visited the scene. Hart lives five blocks from where the shooting took place.

“We’ve got to stand up,” Hart said. “Something has got to be done and we cannot continuing burying our head and let the next person be injured or killed in our community.”