Teen charged in murder of 14-year-old to be tried as an adult

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting into a car in Brandon this past month and killing a 14-year-old girl will be prosecuted as an adult.

Dereck Polanco Rivera was arrested back on June 25 on charges of second-degree murder after Hillsborough Sheriff’s deputies say he opened fire at another vehicle, hitting the girl in the head.

Investigators later learned Rivera had “longstanding beef” with a person inside of the vehicle.

The 14-year-old in this case was a bystander and not the intended target according to detectives.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Rivera is a member of a gang in Town ‘N’ Country.