Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial

TAMPA (WFLA) – Fifteen-year-old Christopher Bevin will be charged as an adult following the shooting death of one of his friends on Dec. 13, 2019, that took place in the home of Tampa police officer in the Fishhawk Ranch subdivision.

The officer kept a handgun in his bedroom and later told investigators it was always behind a locked door.

Court records show one of the teens used a paper clip to open the door.

According to the arrest report, one of the boys said, “Let’s go scare Bradley,” after removing the officer’s handgun out of the holster located on top of a small cabinet in the master bedroom.

The arrest report states that Bevan pulled the trigger “not knowing whether the firearm was loaded or unloaded while pointed in the direction of the victim.”

Hulett was pronounced dead at Brandon Regional Hospital. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death was a homicide.

On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister went to Tallahassee asking legislators to toughen the law on storing weapons.

“If there’s language in the safe storage bill that prohibits individuals and irresponsible gun owners from being held accountable, let’s change it,” Chronister said.

Bradley Hulett’s family supports Chronister’s actions posting a statement on a public Facebook page:

State Attorney Andrew Warren made the decision to charge Bevan as an adult for first-degree manslaughter. Bevan claims the shooting that was an accident.

Bevan has now been released from jail as he waits for his trial where he could face up to 30 years in prison.

A representative for the Hillsborough County School District says they can’t comment on whether Bevin will return to Newsome High School specifically but says generally when a student is arrested in a major crime they are suspended.

