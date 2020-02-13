Teen arrested for false report of gun at Barrington Middle School

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barrington Middle School

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old has been arrested after making a false report about a gun being on Barrington Middle School’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

After multiple interviews with students and school staff, Hillsborough County deputies learned the teen stole another student’s cellphone inside the school gymnasium. Deputies say he took the phone into the gym bathroom where he placed the hoax 911 call claiming that a friend in the bathroom had a gun.

Deputies say he hung up the phone on the 911 dispatcher as she was trying to get more information from him.

The teen discarded the phone into a toilet before leaving the bathroom, according to deputies.

His false report caused both Barrington Middle School and Stowers Elementary School being placed on lockdown.

“Causing fear and panic is not funny, and as this student will, unfortunately, learn the hard way, making such a serious false claim comes with severe consequences,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I hope that the quick actions of our deputies in responding to the potential threat and detectives who worked diligently to locate the perpetrator can provide some level of comfort to the families of Barrington Middle and Stowers Elementary Schools.”

The teenager, a student at Barrington Middle, now faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, misuse of the 911 system, disruption of a school function and petit theft.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season"

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"

Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete"

Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers"

Trooper Bullock's body arrives at Sarasota National Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Bullock's body arrives at Sarasota National Cemetery"

Trooper Bullock's last call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Bullock's last call"

Flag folding ceremony at fallen Trooper Joseph Bullock's memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flag folding ceremony at fallen Trooper Joseph Bullock's memorial"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss