TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Wednesday for carrying a loaded handgun on school grounds, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were notified of the incident after another student told administrative staff at Blake High School that a 16-year-old student may have a firearm in their possession.

The teen was approached by both school resource officers and school security in their classroom before being escorted out into the hallway.

Once away from classmates, officers found a loaded handgun concealed in the teen’s waistband.

Police said the student did not make any threats to the school or other students but said they got the gun from his house.

The teenager was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.