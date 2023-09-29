TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection with the rape of an intoxicated teen girl who became unconscious at a local get-together.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a group gathered Saturday for a party in Plant City that involved underage drinking. When one person drank to the point of losing consciousness, deputies said the 17-year-old allegedly raped her.

Ethan Eures, 18, recorded the rape and shared the video on social media, according to deputies. The victim saw the footage on Sunday and reported the incident.

The 17-year-old was charged with sexual battery by a person younger than 18 upon victim 12 or older. Eures was charged with unlawful use of two two-way communication device and two counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

WFLA is not naming the 17-year-old because they’re a minor.

“I am disgusted at the actions of these individuals who exploited someone in such a vulnerable state,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I extend my deepest sympathies to this young woman and admire her bravery in coming forward to our deputies.”

Chronister said this type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County.

“We will ensure that this victim receives the justice she deserves,” he added.