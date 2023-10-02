TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen is accused of bringing a loaded and stolen gun to Freedom High School in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The 14-year-old student was found with the gun in his bag Monday morning, according to police. No threats were made to the school or students.

On Monday morning, a staff member approached a student who was leaving a bathroom after someone reported students were in there smoking, police said. The student, who WFLA is not naming due to their age, hesitated to hand over the bag, but the staff member was able to take it.

The student was told to report to the office, at which time he ran from the school, according to police. A staff member searched the bag and found the loaded Taurus 9mm inside with an 11-round magazine.

The gun was reported stolen out of Orange County, according to police.

“We are deeply concerned about this situation and thankful that the gun was not used,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “We are actively investigating how the teen obtained the gun. We must all do our part in keeping our youth safe and away from firearms, and I urge everyone in our community to join us in this effort.”

The student’s mother was informed about the incident and brought the student to a Tampa Police Department office where he was taken into custody, according to TPD.

He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.