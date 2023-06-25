BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy is allegedly facing a felony charge after stabbing a man to death in a Brandon home on Sunday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was found with upper body trauma. He was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim who are hurting after losing their loved one to this violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This teen learned too early in his life, and unfortunately too late overall, that anger should never control your actions. It’s not just his life that’s ruined, but so many others as well with his deadly decision.”

The teen is facing a felony count of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.